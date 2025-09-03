SiriusXM Sets Premiere for ‘Straight Shooter’ with Stephen A. Smith

SiriusXM has revealed the name and premiere date of Stephen A. Smith’s long-anticipated politics and culture program. Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith will debut September 17 on the satellite broadcaster’s bipartisan POTUS channel, airing Wednesdays at 6p ET.

The show will feature Smith’s unfiltered commentary and high-profile interviews, welcoming guests from politics, entertainment, business, and beyond. Listeners will also be able to join the conversation live, with call-ins driving the back half of each show.

Straight Shooter will be available on-demand as a podcast and in full video on YouTube the day after each broadcast.

The announcement comes the same day Smith launches his new weekday SiriusXM sports talk show, The Stephen A. Smith Show, on Mad Dog Sports Radio, and he joins Radio Ink‘s Forecast 2026 lineup.

As part of the rollout, SiriusXM is also launching Get Serious with Stephen A. Smith, a new interactive segment that invites fans to submit hot takes via voice notes or text. The boldest opinions will be played and debated live on air, with standout submissions receiving Smith’s signature “Stamp of Approval” as shareable social cards.

Smith said, “I’ve spent my career speaking my mind, asking tough questions, and zeroing in on the issues that matter most. Whether it’s my new sports show on Mad Dog Sports Radio or talking politics on POTUS, I’m here to challenge, entertain, and engage SiriusXM listeners.”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “Stephen A.’s unique voice, unparalleled energy, and range of interests make him a perfect fit for SiriusXM. Starting today, from sports to politics, his curiosity, candor, and unfiltered perspective will resonate with audiences across our platforms.”