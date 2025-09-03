Where Do You See Yourself In The Next Five Years?

Where will you be in the next five years? It’s a common question asked on just about every job interview, but, for me, that question should not just be for a job interview. It’s equally, if not more, important for a “self-interview.” When did you last do that?

What’s a “self-interview”? Well, over my time in the industry, I repeatedly asked myself that question. Where do I see myself in the next year, five years, ten years? Then, as I answered, I started to form a road that could lead me to that end.

If you have an end game, a goal, a destination… build your road. And remember, even if you’re doing things right, your road may be under construction quite a bit. And along the way, you may ask “self-interview” again and decide to go in a totally different direction…

And that’s okay! Destinations change.

