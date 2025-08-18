Beasley Media Group Brings USF Bulls Football to Q105

Beasley Media Group and University of South Florida Athletics have launched a multi-year radio partnership, secured by Bulls Athletic Properties. Beginning with the upcoming 2025–26 season, Q105 (WRBQ) will become the flagship home of USF Football.

The broadcast team will also include longtime Bulls basketball voices Jim Lighthall and Darek Sharp. Both will contribute to pregame and postgame coverage. Lighthall will continue calling men’s basketball with Johnston, while Sharp will handle women’s games, joined at home by Brigid Merenda.

The partnership will include the first-ever Spanish-language broadcast of Bulls Football on Playa 106.9 (WYUU-HD2) starting in 2026. Select games may air in 2025. Additional Beasley Media Group stations will provide appearances and promotional support, including 92.5 Maxima (WYUU), WiLD 94.1 (WLLD), 98.7 The Shark (WPBB), and 99.5 QYK.

USF Interim Vice President of Athletics Jay Stroman said, “As we enter a new era of college athletics, the University of South Florida is committed to expanding our reach and deepening our connection with Bulls fans. This exciting partnership with Beasley Media Group achieves both — introducing a groundbreaking Spanish-language broadcast and leveraging one of the Bay area’s most powerful, legacy FM signals to bring Bulls football to fans across the region.”

Beasley Media Group Tampa Vice President and Market Manager Ron deCastro said, “We’re proud to team up with USF Athletics to deliver Bulls Football on Q105, one of the most iconic signals in Tampa Bay. This partnership is about more than just game coverage — it’s about connecting with fans, celebrating school pride, and expanding USF’s reach across our diverse community, including through the historic launch of Spanish-language broadcasts on Playa 106.9.”