Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor Join Opry’s Centennial Celebration

Hubbard Broadcasting’s New Country 103.1 (WIRK) morning hosts Tim Leary and Chelsea Taylor are taking a trip from Palm Beach to Music City to take part in the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th Anniversary Celebration as guest announcers on December 5.

The Opry, which has welcomed some of country music’s biggest names across its century-long run, is marking the milestone with a series of commemorations featuring Country radio talent, artists, and special guests.

Leary said, “To say we are completely blown away by this absolute honor is the world’s biggest understatement. THANK YOU so much to everyone at the Opry for thinking of us. We’re so excited!”

Taylor added, “Being included in this iconic tradition alongside the legends who have graced its stage is both a privilege and a moment of immense pride. We’re so grateful!”