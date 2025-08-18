Marquee Expands Into Radio With Five Station Bicoastal Buy

Marquee Broadcasting West has reached an agreement to purchase Bicoastal Media’s cluster of five radio stations in Southern Oregon. The company already operates four broadcast television stations in the Rogue Valley.

The transaction includes 99.3 The Jukebox (KBXG) in Grants Pass, News/Talk KMED in Eagle Point, Kool 103.5 (KLDZ) in Medford, 107.5 Kiss FM (KIFS) in Ashland, and Q100.3 (KRWQ) in Gold Hill.

Under the agreement, Marquee Broadcasting West will assume programming and administrative duties under a Local Marketing Agreement, while awaiting regulatory approval. No sale price has been disclosed at this time.

Marquee Broadcasting CEO Patricia Lane said, “We are excited to welcome these stations and their employees into the Marquee Broadcasting West family.”

COO Gene Steinberg added, “Two words describe this agreement ‘Better Together’ adding the power of the Bicoastal radio stations to our television properties – FOX 26, MeTV, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV makes us the only triple play media company in the Rogue Valley combining television, radio and digital opportunities in the market.”

Bicoastal Media COO Mike Wilson commented, “We’re grateful to the Rogue Valley community for their support of Bicoastal Media and our people for the past 17 years. It’s exciting to consider the new opportunities that this acquisition will create for these radio and television properties. Marquee is committed to the local community and their employees and that gives us comfort in exiting the market.”