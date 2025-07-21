Edison: 55+ Podcast Audience Nearly Doubles In Two Years

The most loyal consumers of traditional radio, Americans 55 and older are now steadily embracing digital audio. New insights from Edison Research show a decided increase in podcast engagement among this age group, signaling a shift in long-term listening habits.

The update comes two years after Edison and NPR jointly released Hit Play, Boomer!, a report highlighting the gap in podcast adoption among older adults. At the time of that study, Americans 55+ made up a full third of the US population but accounted for just 17% of monthly podcast listeners and 14% of podcasting’s weekly audience.

According to Edison’s 2025 data, 27% of Americans aged 55+ reported watching or listening to a podcast in the past week, continuing a steady upward trend from 19% in 2024. While the 2025 findings now include video podcast consumption for the first time in Edison’s Infinite Dial series, the company says weekly engagement among the 55+ audience would still have shown growth even without that addition.

Several factors likely contributed to the jump.

First, improvements in user experience across major podcast platforms made it easier to search, subscribe, and resume listening – barriers that had disproportionately affected older users. At the same time, many publishers began creating content with older listeners in mind, including local news features, medical explainers, and intergenerational storytelling that aligned with their interests.

Finally, demographic shifts likely played a role. As younger Boomers and older Gen Xers aged into the 55+ bracket, they brought their podcast consumption with them.

For radio broadcasters with podcast strategies, this shift isn’t just demographic, it’s commercial. As Boomers adopt podcasts, they bring strong brand loyalty and high discretionary income, opening the door for new advertiser categories, deeper audience relationships, and revenue growth in a segment once considered digital holdouts.