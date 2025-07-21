Radio Ink Welcomes Dana Schaeffer to Editorial Team

Radio Ink has named journalist and media strategist Dana Schaeffer as its new Contributing Editor. Schaeffer brings over 15 years of experience in radio, digital audio, and multimedia production to the publication’s editorial staff.

Schaeffer’s career includes a decade at ABC News Radio, where she served as a producer and affiliate relations specialist, creating and curating audio content distributed to more than 1,900 stations nationwide. Her credits also span collaborations with CBS Radio, 1010 WINS, KIIS-FM, and KFI-AM.

A 2022 Radio Ink Magazine 30 and Under Superstar, she’s an alum of the MIW Mildred Carter Mentoring Program, where she now serves as a mentor herself. She remains actively involved with RTDNA, the Alliance for Women in Media, and the Newswomen’s Club of New York.

Radio Ink Editor Cameron Coats commented, “When thinking of young torchbearers for the radio industry, Dana is always among the first names that come to mind. Her reputation as a true believer in radio and its people precedes her wherever she goes, and her values, work ethic, and passion make her a natural fit with what Radio Ink stands for. I’m thrilled to welcome her to our editorial team as we build the future of the publication.”

Schaeffer stated, “Radio inspired me as a kid, and I knew that’s where I wanted to be. There was no safety net, no second option; this was it. Being here years later and joining the incredible team at Radio Ink as Contributing Editor feels like the most natural next step. This industry is more than what I do, it’s who I am… and I can’t wait to pour that love and energy into every story!“