Legends from WLNG and WXXI Named to NYSBA Hall of Fame

The New York State Broadcasters Association has announced the 2025 class of inductees for the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame, recognizing six broadcasters who have significantly shaped local media across the Empire State.

This year’s class includes four figures from radio, whose careers span community stations, major markets, and public media.

Sag Harbor’s WLNG 92.1 will be doubly represented with the induction of station owner and meteorologist Bill Evans and General Manager Gary Sapiane. Evans, who purchased the station in 2019, has become a fixture in both local broadcasting and national television over a decades-long career that included weathercasting roles on WABC-TV, ESPN Radio, and Imus in the Morning.

Sapiane’s career with WLNG spans back to 1970, including nearly 15 years as station manager. He began in radio as a high school student and went on to help shape WLNG into a staple of eastern Long Island, preserving its full-service format and dedication to community connection. In 2012, he became President of Main Street Broadcasting, WLNG’s parent company.

Also joining the Hall of Fame is retired WXXI Public Media President and CEO Norm Silverstein, who led the Rochester-based broadcaster for nearly 30 years. During his tenure, Silverstein grew WXXI from two radio and one TV station into a multimedia organization encompassing seven radio outlets, four public television channels, and several community media partnerships.

Rounding out the radio-related honorees is Matt Mulcahy, anchor and managing editor of NBC 3 News in Syracuse, whose work in broadcast journalism has been recognized with multiple Emmys and Edward R. Murrow Awards. Mulcahy began his career in Upstate radio before transitioning to television.

On the television side, the 2025 class includes Kaity Tong, the longtime WPIX-TV anchor whose trailblazing career began in San Francisco radio; and Bob Kovachick, the now-retired WNYT Chief Meteorologist who served the Albany region for more than four decades.

The Hall of Fame celebration honors those whose work has had a lasting impact on broadcasting in New York. NYSBA President David Donovan said, “The Hall of Fame Class of 2025 sets the ‘gold standard’ for broadcasters throughout New York State. The inductees represent a lifetime of achievement serving their profession and communities throughout the Empire State and our nation. We are honored to have them join the Hall of Fame.”

The class will be honored at a gala luncheon on October 22 at the Rainbow Room in New York City.