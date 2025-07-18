Blast From The Past: KDMO, 1959

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Carthage Broadcasting President Ron Petersen, Sr., and the archives of Missouri’s KDMO-AM.

When the Harry S. Truman Birthplace was designated as a State Historic Site in 1959, the 33rd President himself was in attendance to address the crowd. KDMO was there to capture the moment with a very eye-catching mic flag.

Thanks, Ron! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.