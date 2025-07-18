WABC’s Catsimatidis: ‘We’re Going to Be Buying a Lot of Stations’

It’s not just talk: Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis says the company is actively scouting additional radio station acquisitions in the Northeast – and beyond – as part of a broader effort to expand the brand and become a national talk radio voice.

Language in a press release this week about the hiring of former ABC Radio Corporate Vice President of Engineering Bert Goldman as Red Apple’s Chief Technology Officer hinted at future signal acquisitions.

In a conversation on Sid and Friends in the Morning on WABC, Catsimatidis discussed his purchase of WRCR-AM in the Hudson Valley and discussed more deals to come. “We’re going to be buying a lot of stations in the Northeast. Whatever is an opportunity, we’re going to be buying it, and we’re going to be syndicating our own station here. The flagship station is WABC Radio in New York,” he said.

WABC has served as Red Apple’s radio flagship since the company acquired it in a cash-only buy from Cumulus Media in 2019. Since then, Catsimatidis has used the platform to amplify a diverse slate of personalities while becoming one of the industry’s most outspoken evangelists for AM radio. A year later, he bought WLIR on Long Island.

Asked if he would consider expanding southward to Florida, Catsimatidis didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely. We’re looking at a few things,” he told Sid Rosenberg. He added, “Have check, will travel.”

On the syndication side, Red Apple Audio Networks has significantly expanded its footprint in the past two years. The company has launched distribution on programs like Cousin Brucie’s Rock & Roll Party, The Anthony Cumia Show, The Rush Hour with James Golden, and The Dominic Carter Show. These additions have broadened Red Apple’s reach into new affiliate markets across the country, with multiple shows now airing on dozens of stations.

With additional deals on the horizon, Red Apple’s expansion plans show no signs of slowing.