BFOA Reaches Out To Help Those In Need After Texas Floods

In response to the devastating flooding across Texas Hill Country, the Broadcasters Foundation of America is calling on industry professionals to spread the word to those who may be eligible for relief but are unaware that assistance is available.

As local communities begin the long process of recovery, BFOA President Tim McCarthy told Radio Ink, “The Foundation is ready to help broadcasters severely impacted by the Texas floods, and who are in need of an emergency grant. We ask everyone in broadcasting to share this with their colleagues. It would be a double tragedy if someone who qualifies for aid doesn’t apply because they don’t know about our charitable purpose.”

The Foundation’s Emergency Grant Program provides one-time grants to individual broadcasters who have been personally affected by natural disasters, accidents, or other crises. In the past, the fund has offered swift relief to broadcasters impacted by hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and other catastrophic events, including recent calamities in Appalachia and Southern California.

The Foundation is specifically encouraging station managers, executives, and colleagues to help identify anyone in need. Assistance is available to both on-air, sales, and behind-the-scenes personnel working in radio or television.

Broadcast professionals or their representatives can apply directly via the Foundation’s website or contact the organization to learn more about eligibility. The Foundation also encouraged those not in need to donate if they are able, to ensure continued aid for others in the industry.

McCarthy is expected to reinforce the message in person during upcoming visits to Texas, including the Texas Association of Broadcasters Convention and the BFOA Media Mixer at Morning Show Boot Camp in Austin.

Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.