Broadcasters Foundation Sets August 7 Media Mixer in Austin

As announced earlier this summer, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced its first Media Mixer to be held deep in the heart of Texas. The networking and philanthropic event will take place on August 7 at the Austin Marriott Downtown.

The BFOA Media Mixers are designed to foster connection and community among broadcasting professionals. Past events have taken place in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, bringing together on-air talent, executives, and peers in a relaxed networking environment. The Austin Mixer coincides with this year’s Morning Show Boot Camp.

Registration for the no-cost event is required in advance.

“We’re looking forward to our first Media Mixer at Morning Show Boot Camp and thank Don Anthony for supporting our charitable mission of helping broadcasters in acute need, said BFOA President Tim McCarthy. “It’s critical that everyone in broadcasting know about the Foundation in case they or someone they know needs and qualifies for assistance. At times of disaster and tragedy, the Broadcasters Foundation is there to give our colleagues a hand up.”

MSBC Founder Don Anthony stated, “The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to helping broadcasters, and it’s important that we in the industry support the work they do. We cannot allow our colleagues to suffer devastating illnesses alone.”

On average, the BFOA assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.