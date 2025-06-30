93Q’s Katelyn Maida Joins Opry Centennial as Guest Announcer

Houston morning host Katelyn Maida, co-host of Riggs, Katelyn, and Erica on Urban One’s 93Q Country (KKBQ), will help “the show that made Country music famous” ring in its 100th birthday in August as a Guest Announcer for the Grand Ole Opry.

On August 26, Maida will join other Country personalities to introduce some of the most celebrated names in Country music like Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan, and Jamey Johnson during the multi-night event, which commemorates a century of Grand Ole Opry broadcasts.

Maida, who was named a Radio Ink Woman to Watch in 2024, said, “Calling this an honor doesn’t even begin to cover it, This is the kind of moment that becomes part of your legacy. It still feels surreal. I know the voices who’ve stood on that stage before me, and I don’t take that lightly. To introduce artists who’ve helped shape the sound and culture of country music is something I’ll carry with me forever. Most of all, I hope to inspire young women to keep using their voice in every room. I’m incredibly proud to represent my city and 93Q in one of country music’s most sacred spaces.”