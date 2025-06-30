A WAKY New Chapter Awaits Randy Michaels and Jeff Ziesmann

The duo responsible for the Cincinnati area’s Oasis is digging into a new venture to the west. Randy Michaels and Jeff Ziesmann have signed a deal to acquire Louisville’s legendary WAKY, WAKY-AM, and their associated translators.

Pending FCC approval, the stations will transfer from longtime owners W&B Broadcasting Inc., led by Bill Walters, Rene Bell, and Mike Baldwin, to Michaels and Ziesmann’s new venture, WAKYANA LLC. The Classic Hits brand, best known for its Top 40 dominance in the 1960s and 70s, remains a strong market player.

As part of the new ownership, veteran radio and market executive Bill Gentry will take over as WAKY Vice President and General Manager. The acquisition marks a reunion for Michaels and Gentry, who previously worked together at Jacor Communications in the Louisville market before its merger with Clear Channel. Gentry later joined Clear Channel and continued to lead stations in the area. With WAKY, he now completes a full sweep of major Louisville brands.

No purchase price has been revealed yet. Kalil & Co., Inc. served as the exclusive broker for the deal.

The new owners said they plan to build on the legacy WAKY has cultivated over eight decades on the air, known for its deep market presence and a long list of legendary talent.

Michaels, who is the recipient of this year’s Radio Ink Lifetime Leadership Award, said, “Putting WAKY on that list was an easy and obvious choice. At the time, it didn’t occur to me that someday I might have a chance to own the call letters once associated with Gordon McClendon, Johnny Randolph, Mike McVay, and so many other radio legends. I have great reverence and respect for this amazing station and its heritage. I’m enormously proud to be part of it.”

Ziesmann added, “W&B have done an exceptional job making WAKY the top radio brand in Kentuckiana. WAKY and Bill Gentry are both legends in the Louisville market. We are excited and humbled to be the next custodians of this legendary station. We will get started as soon as somebody shows us where the coffee maker is.”