July 4 Retail Promotions Push The Home Depot to Radio’s No. 1

The Home Depot returned to the top of the Media Monitors Spot Ten Radio rankings, overtaking Progressive to claim the most-aired advertiser spot nationally. The two major brands are continuing their summer-long back-and-forth ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Verizon Wireless held steady at number three for the week of June 23–29, 2025. Pharma giant Pfizer climbed into the ranking for the first time in recent weeks, even as lawmakers debate banning prescription drug ads over the air.

Morgan & Morgan held its fifth-place ranking, maintaining a strong radio presence as personal injury firms continue to rely heavily on traditional audio platforms for client outreach.

While Discover, Upside, and ZipRecruiter remained static or slipped slightly, Mattress Firm made a notable leap into the eighth position, up from 16th the previous week, as holiday weekend deals take top-of-mind.

Indeed rounded out the top ten, making a strong showing after ranking 23rd the week prior.