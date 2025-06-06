Randy Michaels to Receive Radio Ink Lifetime Leadership Award

Recognizing his decades-long influence on the broadcasting industry, Radio Ink has named Randy Michaels as this year’s recipient of its Lifetime Leadership Award. The honor will be formally presented at Forecast 2026 in New York City this November.

Michaels began his radio career in the early 1970s as an evening personality at WGR in Buffalo. He transitioned into management, becoming CEO of Jacor Communications in the 1990s. Under his leadership, Jacor expanded significantly before being sold to Clear Channel Communications in 1999. Michaels remained with Clear Channel as CEO until 2002.

In 2005, Michaels co-founded Local TV LLC and later became CEO before joining Tribune Company as EVP and CEO of Broadcasting, where he stayed until 2010. He continued his involvement in broadcasting through ventures like Radioactive LLC, acquiring and managing various radio stations. In 2024, he purchased WOXY in Dayton, OH, to return Classic Hits station “The Oasis” to the market.

Michaels will also be featured in the July issue of Radio Ink Magazine, alongside the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti commented, “Randy Michaels is well known in radio circles as both a bold leader and an innovative strategist. His all-encompassing career, from on-air to the executive suite, has been marked by a series of proactive moves and industry-shaping decisions that continue to build a lasting legacy.”

“We are extremely proud to present the 2025 Radio Ink Lifetime Leadership Award to Randy Michaels.”