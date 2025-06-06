Young GOP Insider Gavin Wax Could Replace Simington at FCC

The FCC could be on the cusp of a historic nomination. As Commissioner Nathan Simington departs the agency, Simington’s 31-year-old Chief of Staff Gavin Wax is reportedly under serious consideration from President Donald Trump as his replacement.

According to FOX News, Wax is seen by those close to the process as “a strong conservative voice on tech and media policy,” with deep connections to Trump-era policy figures and Republican leadership. Wax would be the youngest FCC Commissioner in US history if confirmed.

The New York native is best known for his leadership of the New York Young Republican Club, where he served as President and became very close to President Trump. He became Commissioner Simington’s Chief of Staff in April.

The revelation comes as the FCC enters uncharted territory at the end of today, with the simultaneous departures of Simington and Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks forcing the agency below the three-person quorum required to conduct official business.

While Simington’s departure was announced on Wednesday, shocking many who expected him to remain in place to help secure a Republican majority under Chairman Brendan Carr, Starks had disclosed his intentions earlier this year. However, the exact date of his exit remained unclear until this week.

“Serving as a Commissioner has been the highlight of my career,” said Starks in a statement. “I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved together. I want to thank my team, and all of the parties that work alongside the Commission – from industry to public sector advocates – for their collaboration and partnership. Most importantly, I want to thank the staff of the Commission – in my opinion, the very best of public servants.”

Gomez has yet to publicly acknowledge Simington’s departure. Carr briefly addressed “new composition of the Federal Communications Commission” in a blog post, but has made no formal agency statement.

“I want to express my thanks and appreciation to Commissioner Starks and Commissioner Simington for their public service, as both have announced today that they will be departing the FCC by the end of this week,” Carr wrote. “I wish them all the best in their next endeavors.”

As of Monday, by law, the FCC cannot adopt rules, issue orders, or take any formal action at the commission level without at least three commissioners in place. With only Chairman Carr and Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez remaining, the agency faces an indefinite freeze in its policymaking authority until a new appointment is confirmed by the Senate.

The loss of quorum comes at a critical moment for the FCC. A GOP majority, quickly anticipated under Chairman Carr’s leadership, is now delayed.

Trump’s initial FCC nominee, Olivia Trusty, has cleared the Senate Commerce Committee but awaits a full floor vote amid bigger budget priorities on Capitol Hill. Dual Republican nominations would face an uphill battle as Democratic leaders are demanding a bipartisan slate of nominees to preserve ideological balance.

Without a quorum, any anticipated action on broadcast ownership rules, deregulation, or technical standards will be paused indefinitely. The Commission can continue internal administrative work, but cannot vote on or implement significant policy initiatives.