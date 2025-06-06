iHeart, Highdive Are Top Winners at 2025 Radio Mercury Awards

The 2025 Radio Mercury Awards celebrated creative excellence in audio advertising Thursday night at New York’s SONY Hall, with iHeartMedia’s Studio55 taking home the most awards of the evening, which brought together agencies, advertisers, and broadcasters.

The ceremony featured presenters from across the industry, including Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Co-Host Medha Gandhi, 94.7 The Block Afternoon Host Shelley Wade, 1010 WINS’ Larry Mullins, XYZ with Erik Zachary host Erik Zachary.

iHeart’s top creative division nabbed five awards in four categories, including in the Use Of Humor in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot, Broadcast Radio Campaign, Single Broadcast Radio Spot, and Use Of Original Songs/Music in a Single Broadcast Radio Spot. Despite Studio55’s volume of honors, agency Highdive Advertising took home the top award of the evening, Best of Show, for its “Bike Race (Sub Bowls: No Bread)” spot for Jersey Mike’s.

The Radio Marketer of the Year award was presented to Verizon, honoring the brand’s consistent investment in radio as a lead advertising channel.

In addition, other winners included Audacy Studios and Zimmer Communications, which won an award for the ongoing radio marketing success story that is Steve’s Pest Control. More honors were awarded across national and local categories, as well as emerging formats like streaming and student-produced work, which are available for listening via the 2025 Radio Mercury Awards site.

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey commented, “This year’s finalists, and especially the winners, reflect the integration of strong storytelling and insightful brand messaging, and the power of the craft and medium.” He added, “Verizon’s unwavering commitment to radio as a lead channel has made a lasting impact, proving that radio-driven fandom is a successful approach to tap into the passions and behaviors that matter most to their customers.”

Radio Mercury Awards Chief Judge and Highdive Advertising Co-Chief Creative Officer Chad Broude noted, “What really stood out to me during this year’s show was the simplicity of the storytelling that drove the messages home.”