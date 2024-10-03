‘The Oasis’ Is Back On Dayton Radio With Randy Michaels Buy

In August, renowned radio veteran Randy Michaels filed with the FCC that he was set to acquire WOXY from Roland Medrano’s Lazo Media for $1.8 million. As of October 2, the former regional Mexican station has new life, returning a beloved station to Dayton, OH.

WOXY has begun simulcasting Classic Hits station “The Oasis” back to the area after owner Jeff Zeismann’s decision to sell WNKN in Middletown, OH, the previous home of The Oasis, to Relevant Radio for $4.5 million in 2023. Zeismann has since rebranded his other signal, WNKR in Williamstown, KY, as The Oasis, serving solely the Cincinnati area.

As well as being heard on 97.7 and 106.7, the station has a new-look logo to complement the change.

Michaels, through his Radioactive LLC, adds WOXY to a portfolio that includes other stations operated under lease agreements in New York and Kentucky. The transaction is a homecoming of sorts for Michaels, who began his career as Program Director at Cincinnati’s Q102 (WKRQ) and later led WLW-AM for Jacor Broadcasting.

With the signal launch, another very familiar voice is back on Dayton airwaves: John “B-Man” Beaulieu. Beaulieu, known for his 41 years at 104.7 WTUE, started hosting afternoons on The Oasis in February. A Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee, Beaulieu had been off the air since iHeartMedia let him go in November 2022.