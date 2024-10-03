Women to Watch: Autumn Joi; Lit 106!

(By Charese Frugé) Autumn Joi is the Midday Host of Washington, DC’s newest digital radio station “WLIT Lit 106!” Joi began her career with an internship at WPGC 95.5 in Washington, DC, with the iconic radio/TV legend, Donnie Simpson.

She then took her talents to South Beach, Miami where she landed another internship at WEDR 99 JAMZ. “That’s where I got to spread my radio wings,” she explains. “I was asked to fill in for DJ Khaled’s ‘The Takeover’ show, which gave me time to develop poise and a unique sound that listeners resonated with.”

Upon graduating from college, Joi received the ultimate graduation gift from 93.9 WKYS in Washington, DC, when she was offered their overnight and Sunday afternoon shows. She then moved to New York and was awarded the opportunity to work alongside 50 Cent at Shade 45 G-Unit Radio. She then received the 10pm to 2am slot at 92Q and from there she landed middays at K975 in Raleigh NC. From that opportunity, she was asked to come back home to DC and do Middays at 96.3 WHUR and eventually, Middays at WLIT.

She’s one of the few radio personalities fortunate enough to be working in her hometown. “My most important title though is mom to my two beautiful boys,” she says. “Xavier is thirteen and Lee is one. After that, I’m an entrepreneur, Radio and TV personality, and philanthropist. My foundation, The AutumnJoi Live Foundation focuses on underprivileged youth in the foster care system. With the holidays coming up, we are very busy right now.”

“I got into the business of radio because I’m a true 80’s baby that grew up in the 90’s and radio was EVERYTHING to me,” says Joi. “I had a little black tape recorder that I would use to record songs off the radio and me introducing the songs. I fell in love with the idea of thousands of people listening to me, and being around music is therapeutic for me. I’m most passionate about R&B and Hip Hop especially 90’s & 00’s R&B.”

“In my new role as midday host at WLIT ‘Lit 106,’ my goal is to increase listenership since we’re strictly on digital platforms like Apple Music, Audacy, and Audilous by engaging with the community on social media. Our goal is to create a station that the community can rely on by providing detailed local content and going out into the community doing outreach.”

“Some of the most exciting experiences over the years have been moving to different cities to do radio,” says Joi. “From New York to Ft. Lauderdale to Raleigh then back home to DC. Radio has afforded me the opportunity to see and experience so much.”

“It hasn’t always been easy though,” she explains. “The biggest challenges I’ve faced have been being fired multiple times and having to pivot after losing my dream job. The only things that got me through those rough times were my babies and my relationship with God. Believe it or not, radio hasn’t always panned out for me, and I had to go years without being on air, so I’ve worked at Enterprise and was a property manager during my pivot years.”

“Over the years, I have learned that radio and the business have changed considerably,” says Joi. “Coming up, radio was all we had, so the biggest change is that people have soooo many other options when it comes to music now, so radio has to pivot to continue to have people tap in, but please believe that terrestrial radio is still winning. As of now, the only thing terrestrial radio is missing is the ‘AutumnJoi Live’ show lol 😂 No, but seriously, I think the industry needs more personalities with PERSONALITY! The people want to feel like they know you personally.”

“That being said, What’s next for me? The sky’s the limit!” she says. “Now that I’m with Lit 106 we can go everywhere. We have listeners all over the world not just in the DMV. My long-term goal is to utilize the station to help show kids how to be on the radio and actually become a ‘personality.’”

Follow Autumn Joi on IG, FB, and X @AutumnJoiLive and her station on IG @WLIT106Radio.

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.