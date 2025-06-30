GBH, PRX, and DW Partner to Expand Public Radio’s Global News

The World, produced by GBH and PRX, has partnered with Germany’s DW broadcast group to expand global news coverage. The collaboration will share content across platforms, giving public radio audiences greater access to international journalism.

The partnership will bring reports from DW podcasts, including Living Planet and Inside Europe, into The World’s daily radio broadcasts and digital platform, TheWorld.org. In return, DW will air content from The World’s reporting and podcast segments across DW.com and its radio properties, expanding the program’s US-based insights to a European audience.

GBH/PRX The World Supervising Producer Patti Daniels said, “At The World, we pride ourselves on sharing the most important news from around the globe with American audiences. We look forward to working with DW to open even more corners of the world to our listeners, thanks to DW’s unique access and global presence.”

DW Head of Environment Vanessa Fischer added, “We are excited about our new partnership with The World by GBH/PRX in the US. This collaboration will span multiple levels, including cross-promotion, content exchange, sharing regional expertise, and ensuring climate change and environmental reporting remains relevant. In times of geopolitical tensions, this partnership is a powerful testament to the importance of transatlantic dialogue and underscores the critical role of professional and independent journalism.”