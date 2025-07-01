B-Dub Raises Over $38K for Fisher House in Third Annual Ride

Syndicated Country radio personality Bryan “B-Dub” Washington completed his third annual B-Dub’s Longest Ride fundraiser, beating his $25,000 goal for military families by raising more than $38,600 for Fisher House Foundation on a 5,833-mile motorcycle journey.

The Ride, which took place from June 15–27 through 16 states, saw B-Dub stopping to meet listeners, affiliate stations, and supporters along the route.

The ride, promoted nationally through syndication partner Skyview Networks, supports Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides no-cost housing for military families while loved ones receive medical care. Over three years, B-Dub’s Longest Ride has raised more than $61,000 to support the organization’s mission.

Donations to this year’s fundraiser are still being accepted through the event’s website.

B-Dub emphasized, “This ride isn’t just about the miles or the road – it’s about showing up for the people who have already shown up for us. When a service member is fighting to recover, their family should never have to fight to stay close. Fisher House makes that possible, and this ride helps make them possible.”

Fisher House Foundation President Dave Coker commented, “Thanks to B-Dub for his incredible commitment to military and veteran families through Fisher House Foundation. Through his awareness and fundraising efforts, he and his fans are making an impact to those who have given so much for our country.”