WLS-AM Renews Ramblin’ Ray Stevens for Chicago Mornings

Cumulus Media Chicago has extended its agreement with Conservative talker “Ramblin'” Ray Stevens to continue hosting mornings on 890 WLS-AM. The Ray Stevens Show was launched in June 2024 as a replacement for Steve Cochran.

Stevens is a familiar voice to WLS-AM listeners, spending years on that station and US 99 (WUSN).

The Country Music Association named him Major Market Personality of the Year in 2010, and he received four consecutive Major Market Talent of the Year awards from the Country Radio Broadcasters. His national work has included stints on Westwood One’s Country’s Cutting Edge and United Stations’ Serving Your Country.

Beyond broadcasting, Stevens has been recognized for his support of military personnel, receiving the Semper Fi Award from the U.S. Marines—the highest civilian honor issued by the branch. He is also actively involved with several charitable organizations, including PAWS Chicago, 100 Club Chicago, Illinois State Crime Commission, Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

WLS-AM Program Director Stephanie Tichenor said, “Ray has been instrumental in bringing Conservative content to morning drive on the Big 89. His energy, his experience, and his ability to deliver the local lens of the right conversation has been invaluable for our listeners. We look forward to the continued growth and success of 890 WLS with Ray Stevens in morning drive.”

Stevens added, “Excited to continue doing wake ups in my hometown of Chicago. I love that WLS management always supports my wild ideas. Ideas that make our city better for every neighborhood and everybody! Pets included! We have a lot of work to do, and we are doing it!”