Former VT Gubernatorial Hopeful Joins Burlington Morning Radio

Former Vermont politician Dan Feliciano is joining Burlington’s 620 WVMT-AM’s morning lineup starting Monday, June 30. He succeeds Kurt Wright, who is retiring after co-hosting The Morning Drive alongside Anthony Neri since 2019.

Feliciano, a US Navy veteran, brings his experience as a two-time former gubernatorial candidate in 2010 and 2014 and Republican state auditor candidate in 2016.

He announced the news on X, posting, “It’s Official! I’ve joined the incredible team at News Talk AM620 WVMT as a host of The Morning Drive! Tune in and join me for the ride every morning – let’s make each day a great one together!”

In a release, WVMT Program Director Kwame Dankwa added, “Dan’s military background, natural curiosity, and analytical mindset, combined with his deep Vermont roots, make him perfectly suited for our morning drive programming. His ability to facilitate honest, meaningful conversations will bring a fresh perspective to our listeners.”