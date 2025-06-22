iHeart Showcases LGBTQ+ Voices with Pride Radio and Podcasts

In celebration of June as Pride Month, iHeartMedia has been airing a full slate of programming, podcasts, and events to honor LGBTQ+ voices and communities across the country, with the company’s digital audio offerings leading the festivities.

iHeart’s PRIDE Radio is the month’s flagship across the iHeartRadio app and terrestrial digital subchannels, while the Outspoken Podcast Network features a wide array of shows created by LGBTQ+ talent.

The network includes new additions like HIGHKEY! With Yvie, Ben, and Ryan, Outlaws with TS Madison, and Silver Linings with The Old Gays. A special Pride Podcasts playlist has been curated to highlight recent episodes from across the network. Among this year’s top podcast offerings is the new season of Afterlives: Marsha P. Johnson. Hosted by Raquel Willis, the show explores the life of one of the most influential figures in the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Beyond streaming content, iHeartMedia stations are involved in local Pride celebrations in cities including Orlando, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Raleigh, Chicago, Key West, San Francisco, Tampa, and New York.