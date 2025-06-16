The Usual Stuff Isn’t Working

For far too long, the radio industry has been lamenting the loss of revenue. We have seen other platforms – primarily digital – eat our collective lunch for years. Unfortunately, the lament heard all too often is, “We’re waiting for revenue to turn around.”

This feels like Forrest Gump waiting at the bus stop. Radio revenue is not going to turn around unless we make it happen.

If you’ve read this far, you likely believe in the power of radio. The power to entertain. The power to inform. And our power as an advertising medium. What are we doing – collectively and at the market level – to leverage these superpowers to make radio great again?

You are likely meeting with your ever-decreasing staff on a regular basis, trying to figure out how to crack the code on the radio revenue problem.

If you’re not doing this or, worse, you’re still operating under the rules of engagement from twenty years ago, I’ll save you some time and suggest you stop reading this column right now.

Still here? Great. We are looking for collaborators. Industry professionals who believe in the power of our medium and believe our best days are ahead of us, not in our unregulated past.

We have ideas and, perhaps, a few answers. But in no way have we cracked the code – yet. Collectively, however, there are enough smart people in our business who not only believe but have the desire to return radio to its rightful place as an essential advertising medium.

This is not going to happen because of our desire, though that is important. We will do this with facts and data. We will use reality to alter perception.

We have collaborated with some of our clients to create new strategies showing how our stations reach a traditionally overlooked listener demographic by uncovering and shining a light on stories that were getting lost in the weeds.

For example:

When an account executive in a top market approached us with a request from an agency representing a major transportation firm, the ask was ambitious—over 30 reports to demonstrate the strength of our radio audience among public transportation users.

Instead of simply fulfilling the request, our consultant partnered with the sales executive for a strategic planning session to better understand the true needs of the prospect. It quickly became clear that the 30 reports requested wouldn’t provide the actionable insights needed to position our station effectively in the media buy.

Leveraging deep market knowledge and audience analytics, the consultant recommended a more focused approach. Rather than volume, the team delivered two targeted qualitative ranker reports that clearly illustrated our station’s relevance and reach among public transit users—exactly what the prospect needed to see.

The result? The sales executive secured a win with the transportation client, one that had historically excluded our stations from their buys. By leading with strategy over quantity, we not only saved time but also delivered real results.

Who else wants to take the bold step forward? Who else believes in radio and is willing to effect real change? Let’s get the conversation started. Reach out to our marketing coordinator, Bethany Barsoian, at 410-295-6619 x36 or by email.

(In case you thought the title of the column sounded familiar, it is because it is a quote from Dr. Peter Venkman.)