The Less Commercial Thing

Be warned. We are about to talk about the thing that is offensive to some radio sellers and especially sales managers. We are about to talk about playing fewer commercials.

Maybe you’ve had a similar experience where you hear a younger listener say, “I get radio plays commercials. What I also know is I don’t have anything in my life – radio or anything else – where I experience so many commercials.” As one example, the streaming world has commercials, but they have significant limits, too.

If you are in sales, we are going to ask you to consider thinking differently about the value of fewer commercials on radio. Now, the significance of showing premium value.

That sound, those listeners talking about too many commercials, are becoming more vocal.

We don’t have to listen to listeners, of course, but it is recommended. They have the power in our relationship.

We hear radio pros want to continue to be in the advertising business in radio. But some innovation is needed in how we do things. No innovation = no progress. And innovation can’t be limited to every part of radio that isn’t sales. We need sales innovation. That requires that we must at least experiment with ideas. Some of those ideas should focus on the commercial overload problem, and maybe on different inventory management.



How can sales consider fewer commercials as positive?

Here’s how market managers, sales managers, and sellers can frame fewer commercials as what it is: A premium opportunity, not a liability.

What we really sell to advertisers is listener relationship.

Scarcity = Value

The fewer spots you offer, the more valuable each one becomes.

Fewer advertisers per break means less clutter and more to draw consumers (listeners) longer.

You’re offering exclusive real estate — not a noisy ad pile-up.

Position your advertising like prime front-row seats at a concert —limited, high-impact, and premium-priced.

Higher Listener Retention = Better Results

Listeners don’t tune out as often during shorter breaks.

Longer time spent listening = higher ad exposure and better recall.

Fewer breaks mean more engaged ears when an ad does play .

You’re selling a platform where ads are actually heard, not skipped or ignored .

Perception Shift: From Quantity to Quality

Reframe the offer: You’re not selling “30 seconds of time.” You’re selling:

Buying audience trust/Renting audience relationship.

Brand alignment with a station that respects listeners.

A non-fatigued environment — not one drowning in ads

That’s a stronger value proposition than “we’ll run your commercials over and over and over.”

Digital Parallel: Like Premium Streaming

Use this comparison:

People pay extra for Spotify Premium to avoid ad overload.

Your station gives that premium feel, for free – but with targeted, local messaging. Benefit: Advertiser.

Advertisers can now align with a better user experience, not a disruptive one. This is a listener/customer relationship, and it is worth more than pounding smaller audiences over and over with slamming messaging.

Packaging with Purpose

Encourage your sellers to:

Bundle fewer spots with more creative, branded integrations (sponsorships, contest tie-ins, on-air mentions, event settings). Radio’s secret superpower is creativity .

Offer category exclusivity —“ you’ll be the only HVAC company in this hour .”

Sell the station’s credibility and community loyalty as part of the package.

You’re not reducing inventory — you’re raising the bar. Less noise = more attention. And in today’s cluttered media world, attention is premium.

You may not have a radio station in your cluster talking about “fewer commercials,” but we should challenge ourselves to really focus on value, perception, and innovation in our approach to selling as we think about radio’s future. If we continue to ignore listener complaints in a world where their options are growing exponentially, what do you think will really happen?

There are a lot of businesses with limited inventory. How do they make that work? Innovation, creativity, selling the strength of less as more exclusive.