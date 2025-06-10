Woodward Promotes DeGroot to Oversee Six Wisconsin Signals

Woodward Communications has elevated B.J. DeGroot to Market Manager of its Northeast Wisconsin radio operations, expanding his leadership from brand oversight of WHBY-AM and 95.3/99.1 The Score (WSCO-AM) to managing all six stations in the region.

DeGroot will now oversee 105.7 WAPL, 95.9 KISS FM (WKSZ), Razor 94.7/104.7 (WZOR), 104.3 The Fuse (WFZZ), WHBY-AM, and The Score, serving Green Bay, Appleton/Oshkosh, the lakeshore areas, and beyond.

He will report to Woodward Community Media Director of Broadcast Kelly Radandt, who now manages broadcast operations across both Northeast Wisconsin and Springfield, IL. Radandt assumed the newly created role in late 2024 following Woodward’s acquisition of Neuhoff Media’s Springfield assets, and her responsibilities expanded again with the April close of the Mid-West Family Springfield acquisition.

The promotion takes effect July 1.

Woodward Communications CEO and President Tom Woodward said, “These promotions reflect our commitment to developing strong leadership within Woodward Community Media. Kelly and B.J. have consistently shown strong leadership and dedication. We expect their new roles to drive continued success for our broadcast divisions and reinforce our standing as a leading media organization in the communities we serve.

DeGroot said, “Leading the entire portfolio of Woodward Community Media stations in Northeast Wisconsin is a significant honor. I’m committed to working with our talented local teams to continue delivering relevant content and strengthening our connection with the community.”

Radandt added, “This expanded role presents a unique opportunity to unify our broadcast efforts and innovate across markets. I am eager to contribute to Woodward Community Media’s continued success and evolution. Onward!”