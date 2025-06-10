Townsquare’s WKFR Hosts 27th Roof Sit For Kalamazoo Kids

Townsquare Media Kalamazoo’s 103.3 WKFR hosted its 27th annual Roof Sit fundraiser over Memorial Day weekend to support child abuse treatment programs in Southwest Michigan, collecting $74,413 across three days.

From May 22 to May 24, Dana and Jess in the Morning broadcast live from the roof of an area jewelry store in unseasonably chilly weather to raise awareness and donations for local children and families impacted by abuse.

Proceeds will go to the Community Healing Center, which provides specialized treatment services for children who have experienced sexual or physical abuse, as well as therapeutic support for families and early intervention for young children facing serious challenges. The amount raised brings WKFR a step closer to its overall goal of $90,000, with fundraising efforts remaining active as the total amount raised will be matched through a Victims of Crime Act grant.

In addition to the rooftop broadcast, the event featured an online auction, a community dinner, and other fundraising activities designed to encourage engagement and raise critical funding.