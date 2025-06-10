CPB Awards Helene Recovery Reporting Grant in North Carolina

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded a $105,330 grant to Asheville’s Blue Ridge Public Radio (WCQS/WYQS) to expand its local and regional news coverage related to Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Western North Carolina.

The 18-month grant will fund a full-time reporter, editorial support, travel, and equipment to enhance BPR’s journalism capacity during the long-term rebuilding process. CPB gives the award in response to the lasting impact of Hurricane Helene, which devastated the region in September, leaving behind deadly floods, mudslides, and widespread infrastructure damage across 14 counties.

With tens of thousands of residents without power, water, or communication services in the storm’s immediate aftermath, Blue Ridge Public Radio served as a critical source of emergency information by broadcasting updates on road conditions, government briefings, and water availability via traditional and digital platforms.

CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said, “We are pleased to support Blue Ridge Public Radio’s efforts to inform local Western North Carolina communities as they recover from this disaster. Rebuilding takes time, and no place is ever the same following a disaster. This grant will help BPR provide essential news and information to and about those affected by Hurricane Helene.”

Blue Ridge Public Radio CEO and General Manager Ele Ellis said, “This support from CPB is invaluable to our mission of serving the people of Western North Carolina. With this funding, we can continue to provide comprehensive coverage and vital information – freely available with no paywall, for our broadcast and digital audiences. That will aid in the recovery process and help our community rebuild stronger than ever.”