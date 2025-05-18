Townsquare Country Lead Doug Montgomery To Retire in July

Veteran Country radio programmer Doug Montgomery has announced his retirement after nearly five decades in the industry. He will officially step down from his role as Townsquare Media’s Vice President and Country Format Lead on July 31.

His programming career began at WJPD in Ishpeming, MI. Before his time at Townsquare, Montgomery spent 20 years with Clear Channel/iHeartMedia, where he programmed WBCT in Grand Rapids and played a leading role in developing the company’s Country Premium Choice network.

Montgomery joined Townsquare in 2016 as Director of Content for the company’s Grand Rapids cluster and assumed responsibility for the company’s national Country strategy in 2017. He was promoted to Vice President in February 2022.

A search is now underway for his successor.

Reflecting on his career, Montgomery said, “I have been extremely blessed to spend my whole adult life getting to do what I dreamed of as a kid: Be the guy who picks the songs on the radio and entertains listeners every day. From my first overnight shift at WJPD in Ishpeming, Michigan, I knew that Country Radio was the avenue I wanted to pursue. Being a part of Country Music going to great heights throughout my career has been a great thrill. I am fortunate.”

Townsquare Media SVP/Content and Programming Kurt Johnson stated, “Doug is second to none. He’s been an influential programmer for decades and we’ve been very fortunate to have him lead our Country team for eight years. His impact in building Townsquare Country’s success will leave a legacy. We’ll miss him a lot, but we’re happy for him at the same time.”