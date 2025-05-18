Seattle Sounders and Reign FC Unite Under New Radio Deal

Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC have entered into a new multi-year agreement with iHeartMedia Seattle, expanding a longstanding relationship and creating a single audio platform for both clubs for the first time.

The new arrangement includes full MLS coverage for Sounders FC, with matches airing on 93.3 KJR FM, 950 KJR AM, and streaming live on iHeartRadio. In-match broadcasts for will again feature Danny Jackson on play-by-play, joined by former Sounders players Steve Zakuani, Brad Evans, and Michelle Ludtka as analysts. Felts will continue to anchor pregame and postgame shows, working alongside longtime Seattle coach and analyst Pete Fewing and former Sounder Kelyn Rowe.

For Reign FC, six NWSL matches will air in 2025 on 950 KJR AM and iHeartRadio, with plans to expand to 10 matches in future seasons, marking the women’s club’s first-ever terrestrial and digital audio presence. Broadcasts will be led by national play-by-play veteran Steve Schlanger and analyst Laura Schott, a former US Women’s National Team player.

In addition, Sounders Weekly, hosted by Jackson Felts, returns for its ninth season and expands to 90 minutes in 2025 to feature a dedicated Reign FC segment. Weekly interviews with players and coaches from both clubs will air across KJR programming, along with pre-match coverage, post-match analysis, and on-site remotes at Lumen Field.

Seattle Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber said, “This expanded partnership with iHeartMedia Seattle is about building community, growing the game and capturing the spirit of this city as we prepare to take the global stage. With the women’s game thriving like never before, the FIFA Club World Cup arriving this summer and the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Seattle’s soccer story is unfolding in real time. Together with iHeart, we’re making sure every fan can be part of it.”

iHeartMedia Seattle and Portland Senior Vice President of Programming Rich Moore commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to deepen our relationship with both Sounders FC and Reign FC through this expanded partnership. This collaboration is about more than just broadcasting matches – it’s about amplifying the voices, energy, and passion that make Seattle soccer so special. We’re proud to be the audio home for both of these incredible clubs and look forward to bringing fans closer to the action this season and the years to come.”

iHeart Washington Area Vice President Mark Glynn added, “This is an exciting moment for soccer in Seattle, and iHeartMedia Seattle is thrilled to be part of the storytelling journey. With the FIFA World Cup approaching and the world’s eye descending on Seattle, we see this partnership as a chance to go beyond the pitch by celebrating players, fans and the heartbeat of the sport. Through our unparalleled storytelling ability and unmatched assets, we’re ready to help our friends and partners at the Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign tell this story and set Seattle up for the global stage.”