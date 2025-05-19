After 7 Mountains Exit, Lawrence Joins MacDonald Broadcasting

Last week, Radio Ink reported that Bob Lawrence would be departing 7 Mountains Media for a new, unknown position. That role has been revealed as Market Manager for MacDonald Broadcasting’s Saginaw-based cluster of radio and digital properties.

Beginning June 2, Lawrence will oversee 98.1 KCQ Country (WKCQ), 97.3 JOE FM (WMJO), and The Bay 92.3/104.1/1400 (WSAM-AM/WSAG-FM). His return to Michigan marks a reunion with familiar territory, having previously worked in Detroit with Saga Communications.

At 7 Mountains Media, Lawrence spent the past year managing the company’s six-station Parkersburg, WV and Marietta, OH, cluster. Before joining 7 Mountains, Lawrence served as General Manager of the RAB’s National Radio Talent System and held senior leadership roles with Pinnacle Media Worldwide and New South Radio.

Lawrence said, “I first met [MacDonald Broadcasting ]owner Kenneth ‘Mac’ MacDonald Jr. during my 5-plus years in Detroit… His forward-thinking reputation and family-owned company truly excite me. With his daughter Mackenzie also part of the already strong leadership team, I am truly ecstatic and more than grateful to Mac, Mackenzie and Cindy Tuck for this wonderful opportunity!”