Double Promotion at Townsquare

Townsquare announced on Wednesday that Cat Collins and Doug Montgomery on the company’s corporate Content and Programming team have been promoted to Vice President.

As Vice President, Cat Collins oversees CHR & Hot AC Content and Programming across all platforms – broadcast, digital, social and events — for the company’s 34 CHR-formatted stations and 18 Hot ACs. He also continues as the showrunner for both the CHR and Hot AC versions of Townsquare’s nationally syndicated show PopCrush Nights, which airs 7 nights a week and includes a Top 30 Countdown and Mixshow on the weekends. He has overseen the formats and shows since joining the company in 2016.

Doug Montgomery will continue to oversee Content and Programming for 70 Country stations, now as Vice President of Country Content and Programming. Since joining the company in 2017 he has led the Country format for Townsquare, and is the showrunner for Taste of Country Nights, which is produced daily on Music Row in Nashville and airs 7 nights a week on over 110 stations nationwide.

Both Collins and Montgomery report directly to Kurt Johnson, Townsquare’s Senior Vice President of Content and Programming, who has been with the company since 2011.

Townsquare’s Chief Content Officer Jared Willig notes, “We are tremendously proud of the work that Kurt Johnson and the entire Content and Programming team do every day to grow our influential radio brands on-air, online and on the ground in their local communities. Cat Collins and Doug Montgomery are incredibly deserving of their new VP titles given their track records of achievement and impact for the company.”

Kurt Johnson, SVP of Content and Programming added, “Cat and Doug are two of the elite professionals in their respective genres. I am thrilled to recognize their top-level performance with much-deserved VP stripes, and am very fortunate to work with them daily.”

“It’s truly a privilege to work with such a talented team,” said Collins. “The six plus years I’ve spent with Townsquare has been an amazing journey as we have continued to innovate our multi-platform company. Thanks to Bill Wilson, Erik Hellum, Jared Willig, and Kurt Johnson for their belief in me and their unwavering commitment to excellent content on air and online.”

Montgomery commented, “Of course I appreciate the promotion, but helping our Country talent and programmers at Townsquare Media grow in their development is the reward in itself. I am excited to continue working closely with our Country station brands.”