Superadio Launches Podcast Division

Superadio announced a partnership with Mean Ole Lion Media, a podcast network offering podcasts that target Black America. Superadio, will serve as the sales and marketing arm of the partnership.

“This partnership is the result of mutual admiration and respect for Superadio. Their passion for content is completely in line with Mean Ole Lion Media. The company’s standing in Urban Radio and their existing content targeting African Americans is an excellent complement to our efforts in the podcast arena” said Ken Johnson Owner and Founder of Mean Ole Lion Media.

Superadio, will launch over 14 Mean Ole Lion Media shows that speak directly to issues affecting Black America including Oh That’s Deep, Black Women Conversations, Business of the Beat, The Overlooked and Conversations with Dr. Ian Smith.

“Superadio is excited to partner with Ken Johnson, Mean Ole Lion Media and their lineup of real and relatable podcast content,” said Eric Faison, President, Superadio, LLC. We’re looking forward to showcasing this roster of Black and Brown voices and helping to grow the audience for these compelling shows.”