WayFM Hires Two New Managers

Contemporary Christian network WayFM has hired Robyn Sedgwick and Mike Weston. Sedwick will cover Colorado and Kansas as GM and Weston will take over in Denver.

Sedgwick will serve as General Manager – Colorado and Kansas. She is currently General Manager of Classical KCME and Jazz K228EM/Colorado Springs, where she’s served the last 8 years. Prior to that post, Sedgwick was General Manager of Christian-formatted KTLF and The Legacy network, also in Colorado Springs.

Weston is joining as Station Manager – Denver. He’ll report to Sedgwick in that role and also be responsible for operational oversight of the eight stations in the region. Weston was last with The Journey, a network of Christian stations based in Lynchburg, VA where he served as General Manager. Prior to that, he was in programming with WHMK/Columbia, SC for 13 years.

Sedgwick and Weston, who both begin March 1st, are filling roles that were occupied by longtime Way Media regional manager Zach Cochran, who departed in December to become CEO of The Family Radio Network in Wisconsin.