PAB Honors For Audacy Stations

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters is out with its 2022 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards. A dozen awards were given to Audacy stations in the Keystone State.

The stations honored: KYW News Radio, KDKA News Radio, WBEB B101.1, WBZZ 100.7 The Star, WILK News Radio, WDKA-FM The Fan, WOGL-FM.

The awards recognize the exceptional accomplishments of Pennsylvania’s radio and television stations and their broadcast professionals. Winners will be honored at a luncheon in Harrisburg, PA on May 6.

The full list of PAB awards can be found Here.