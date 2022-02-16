Horizon Deal in Florida Closes

Horizon Broadcasting has completed its $323K sale of WGSX-FM, Lynn Haven serving Panama City, to Gold Standard Broadcasting. Gold Standard had been operating the station under a Time Brokerage Agreement since the station returned to the air in June of 2017 as an ESPN affiliate which it still is today.

The deal closed February 15th.

Horizon still owns WSBH-FM, Beach 98.5.

Jay Meyers from Broadcast Management & Technology represented the seller Horizon and worked directly with the buyer Gold Standard. Meyers is also Horizon’s management consultant and outsources as their COO.