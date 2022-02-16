AWM Announces Leadership. Cohen Returns as Chair

The Alliance for Women in Media and its Foundation announced its 2022 National Board of Directors and Officers on Wednesday. Heather Cohen, from the Weiss Agency, will serve as Board Chair. Here’s their entire lineup of broadcasting superstars.

New to the AWM Board are: Catherine Badalamente, Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer (Incoming CEO), Graham Media Group; Monica Bloom, VP of Marketing, First Look Media; Thea Mitchem, Executive Vice President of Programming, iHeart Media; Marie Tedesco, Chief Financial Officer, Beasley Media Group. New to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) Board are: Tim Clarke, Senior Vice President, Digital Audio Content, Audacy and Vicki Lins, President and CEO, CTAM.

Officers of the AWM board are: Heather Cohen, Executive Vice President, The Weiss Agency, serving as chair; Annie Howell, Chief Communications Officer, Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark), serving as incoming chair; Keisha Sutton-James, CEO & Founder, Sutton Button Productions LLC, serving as immediate past chair; Brenda Hetrick, Chief Revenue Officer, Matrix Solutions, serving as treasurer, and Katina Arnold, Vice President, Corporate Communications, ESPN, serving as incoming treasurer.

“The role of the AWM and Foundation boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in all facets of media.” stated Becky Brooks, president, AWM/F. “The past two years have proven that leadership of an organization is critical to navigate through uncertain times. It is as important as it’s ever been to have insightful, diverse leadership. This year’s directors are dedicated to donating time and resources to guide us to the next level. We are thrilled to have these talented, accomplished women and men guiding our strategic initiatives.”

Here’s who will continue to serve as Directors at Large of AWM: Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and 30 for 30; Abby Greensfelder, Founder & CEO, Everywoman Studios; and, Katherine Wolfgang, Head of Public Relations, CBC. Svetlana Gans, Vice President and Associate General Counsel at NCTA – The Internet & Television Association (NCTA); Mike McVay, President, McVay Media; Deborah Parenti, Publisher, RadioInk, RBR and TVBR; Josie Thomas, former (retired) Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, CBS and Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group; will continue to serve as a Director at Large of AWMF.