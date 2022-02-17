Mendoza Adds Mornings to Duties

Claudia Mendoza is adding local Executive Producer for Elvis Duran and The Morning Show to her many responsibilities at iHeart’s Miami cluster.

Medoza is currently Executive Producer of the Brian Mudd Show on WIOD, where she’s been since 2017. She also hosts and produces iHeart Latino’s Estamos Contigo and has been on-air, weekends on Y100. She will continue on-air at Y100, in a newly expanded role including the 12am-5am overnight show on Y100.

“I’m super excited to join the Y100 team and continue to grow in an innovative company like iHeartMedia,” said Mendoza. “I’m ready to expand my knowledge in Top 40. I’d like to thank Grace Blazer, Taylor Jukes, Rob Miller, and the entire iHeart fam for this amazing opportunity!”