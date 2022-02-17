The One Year Anniversary

One year ago today, Kathryn Limbaugh announced on over 600 radio stations across the country, that her husband had passed away at the age of 70, after a battle with lung cancer. At the time of his death Rush Limbaugh was the most listened to talk show host on the radio.

Today, many of the stations that aired Rush’s three-hour program, now carry The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “Today Travis and Sexton will reflect on Limbaugh’s “way of life,” as he often described it, and the inspiration and motivation he brought to millions of fans.

Travis & Sexton will also feature clips from Limbaugh’s 30-plus year career, listener memories, and special appearances by family, former staff and fellow broadcasters, including: Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn; long-time call screener and “official show observer” James Golden; frequent guest hosts Mark Steyn and Todd Herman, and Sean Hannity.

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott shared with Radio Ink that it’s hard to believe it’s been a year. “He was the gold standard of Talk radio, and left an indelible mark on our industry and in the hearts of millions of fans. We look forward to celebrating the life of Rush and honor his memory with his beloved, loyal audience, for whom he dedicated more than 30 years of broadcast excellence.”

Close friend of Rush’s, Kraig Kitchen, “The positive impact that Rush made on our industry and within the lives of millions of Americans is on full display. The conversations he started continue today. The path he created for so many others to speak their minds and find audiences wanting to be engaged is well charted. I miss the man, I miss witnessing the audience relationship he created by his brilliance, but I am heartened to hear and read the grateful words still to this day of so many listeners he impacted.

Today, Fox News Channel will have an exclusive interview with Rush Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn. Ainsley Earhardt will host the interview during Fox & Friends this morning. The interview will cover Rush’s career, their marriage, his cancer diagnosis along with his final days and legacy.