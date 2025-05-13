Dallas’s WRR Appoints Classical Cellist to Weekend Host Role

Accomplished cellist and arts advocate Brooke Scholl has joined North Texas Public Broadcasting’s WRR 101.1 in Dallas as Weekend Host and Programming Assistant.

Her previous work includes a stint at Opus 3 Artists in New York, where she coordinated bookings for classical soloists and ensembles with orchestras and venues across the country. More recently, she curated the Dallas Symphony’s Women in Classical Music Symposium and has performed with numerous Texas-based orchestras, including the Abilene Philharmonic, Plano Symphony Orchestra, and Waco Symphony Orchestra.

Scholl studied cello at Central Washington University, the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, and Southern Methodist University, where she was a member of the Julius Quartet, SMU’s ensemble-in-residence under the mentorship of Aaron Boyd and the Escher String Quartet.

Scholl said, “Almost my entire career has been in pursuit of making classical music more relevant than ever. I know WRR shares that commitment, and it’s an honor to join the team.”

WRR Assistant Program Director and Host Kurt Rongey commented, “Brooke is a wonderful addition to the team. Her career and experience deeply align with WRR’s mission to help support our local arts community and provide classical music for everyone. I know North Texas audiences will be thrilled to welcome her.”