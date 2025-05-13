iHeart Nabs 40% Of US Radio Ad Dollars; Costs Undercut Q1 Gains

iHeartMedia opened 2025 navigating the same tightrope walk that has defined much of the past year for radio: trimming costs while betting big on digital growth as the United States’ largest audio operator confronts a stagnant ad market even as listenership grows.

“We’re seeing generally stable ad spend, but we of course continue to monitor it closely,” iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman said. “We remain committed to identifying opportunities across our organization to operate more efficiently and take advantage of new and evolving technologies like programmatic and AI.”

That strategy is reflected in the company’s $150 million cost-cutting plan, which follows the company’s widespread layoffs in late Q4 2024. According to its investor presentation, 65% of projected savings are tied directly to headcount reductions. The bulk of those cuts – 70% – fell on the Multiplatform Group, which houses the company’s traditional broadcast radio business, networks, and live events.

“This is a monetization issue that broadcast radio is facing,” Pittman explained. “It’s making the transformation from being a business that was sold as spots, and today it’s moving to electronic and digital platforms.”

Financial results for Q1 2025 reflect the tension between that transformation and legacy operating costs. iHeart reported revenue of $807.1 million, up less than 1% from $799 million in Q1 2024. However, total operating expenses climbed, with direct operating costs up to $356.3 million from $341.4 million. Interest expenses rose to $100.4 million, and a swing from investment gains to losses – $99.2 million gained in Q1 2024 versus an $18.6 million loss this quarter – contributed to a net loss of $280.9 million, compared to $18.1 million the year prior.

Still, the company’s digital segments offered some relief. iHeart’s Digital Audio Group generated $277 million in revenue, up 16% year-over-year, driven by a 28% surge in podcast revenue. “We’re beginning to feel the flywheel effect of being the strong number one in podcast publishing,” Pittman said.

By contrast, the Multiplatform Group saw a 4.2% year-over-year revenue decline. However, there were some bright spots. “Premiere Networks revenue returned to growth in Q1 and was up 2.1% compared to prior year,” Pittman said. “We believe this is an important indicator of the growing strength broadcast radio has among national advertisers.” He added that iHeart now commands 40% of the radio ad revenue in Miller Kaplan-measured markets.

President, COO, and CFO Rich Bressler noted that iHeart’s Q2 2025 revenue is expected to decline “low single digits compared to prior year,” but emphasized that the company’s full-year savings target remains intact. “These actions will generate net savings of $150 million in 2025 when compared to 2024,” Bressler said.