Long-Tenured Beasley Market Manager Kent Dunn To Retire

Beasley Media Group Vice President and Augusta Market Manager Kent Dunn has announced his retirement after more than three decades with the company. Dunn joined Beasley in 1991 and has managed multiple markets throughout his tenure.

During his career, Dunn also held Market Manager posts in Tampa and Fayetteville, was honored four times with Beasley’s “General Manager of the Year” award, and was named one of Radio Ink‘s Best Managers. His final day will be Friday, June 6. No replacement has been named.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “Kent’s contributions to Beasley Media Group – and to the radio industry at large – have been nothing short of exceptional,” said Beasley. “His strategic insight, collaborative spirit, and passion for radio have guided teams and inspired generations of broadcasters. We are deeply grateful for his decades of service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Dunn commented, “After much thought and reflection, I’ve made the decision to retire and begin the next chapter of my life. Beasley Media Group has been more than just a workplace – it’s been my extended family. I feel incredibly fortunate to have spent over 30 years doing what I love, with people I deeply respect and admire. It’s been an absolute privilege to work with late Company Founder George Beasley, Caroline, Brian, and Bruce over the years.”