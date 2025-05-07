Alliance for Women in Media Debuts Fresh New Look

As the Alliance for Women in Media prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards on May 20, the organization has introduced a full-scale brand refresh as part of the celebration and to reflect its evolving mission of empowerment.

The new branding features a modern design aesthetic paired with vibrant, energetic colors, most notably the signature Gracies purple, to symbolize both the diversity and impact of the AWM community. Both AWM and its Foundation now have refreshed logos designed to work together, along with special 50th anniversary versions of the Gracies logo and color palette.

The rebrand was developed in partnership with SJI Associates, whose creative team helped bring the new visual direction to life ahead of this year’s milestone Gracie Awards celebration.

According to AWM/F President Becky Brooks, “This refreshed brand is more than a new look – it’s a bold representation of who we are, what we stand for, and where we’re going. Every element was intentionally designed to reflect the strength and purpose of a community built by women, for women – and deeply committed to advancing all women in media.”

Information about the brand refresh can be found via the AWM site.