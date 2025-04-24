Yankees Broadcast Legend Plots Return To NYC Sports Radio

Almost a year to the day that legendary Yankees play-by-play caller John Sterling announced he would be retiring from the booth, the commentator has unveiled his return to New York radio as 77WABC enters the world of sports programming for the first time.

The John Sterling Show, set to air Saturday afternoons starting April 26, will feature Sterling’s takes on major sports stories along with interviews with notable figures from across the industry.

Sterling, who enjoyed a 35-year run as the voice of the New York Yankees, called 5,060 consecutive Yankees games between 1989 and 2019, covered eight World Series, and famously partnered with Suzyn Waldman on the Yankees Radio Network beginning in 2005. Before his time with the Yankees, he also served as the play-by-play voice for the New Jersey Nets and the New York Islanders.

John Sterling expressed, “This is a thrill… the ballgame’s NOT over. I am eager to connect with sports fans on 77WABC and looking forward to bringing the biggest names in sports on the air to share their stories and insights with listeners.”

Red Apple Media and 77WABC President Chad Lopez said, “I’ve had the honor of working with a legend such as John previously, and I know that with his expertise in the sports world and professionalism in broadcasting, he will hit it out of the park! John is known, loved, and respected in the sports world, and we’re excited that he is joining our on-air team of high-profile personalities.”