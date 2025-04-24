Market Manager

Chippewa Falls, WI –

ABOUT CIVIC MEDIA

Civic Media has built a state-wide radio and digital media network in Wisconsin with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our 22 radio stations, websites, mobile app and associated social media platforms. We thrive in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation and collaboration. Join us in shaping the media landscape and inspiring our audience!

THE OPPORTUNITY

We are looking for a driven and dynamic Station Manager for our popular Adult Hits and Country stations in the beautiful and historic Chippewa Falls/Eau Claire area of western Wisconsin. This is a fantastic opportunity to make a real impact in the local community. You’ll be at the forefront of revenue generation and community engagement, while also overseeing the daily operations of our stations. If you have strong sales and leadership skills, a passion for radio broadcasting, and the ability to adapt to industry trends, we want to hear from you!

WHAT YOU’LL DO

• Be the face of Civic Media in the Chippewa Falls/Eau Claire market

• Connect with local community and business leaders to drive revenue and audience growth

• Coordinate events and talent appearances

• Act as the local liaison between staff and corporate leadership, ensuring smooth communication

• Make strategic decisions aligned with Civic Media’s vision and values, fostering a strong team environment

• Manage expenses effectively and maximize the use of company resources

• Mentor and support staff to achieve their goals

• Oversee the security and maintenance of local office(s)

• Other duties which may be determined by leadership and coordinated with the Manager

WHAT YOU BRING

• 7-10 years’ experience in a broadcast or digital sales leadership role is preferred

• Highly organized with the ability to multitask

• Demonstrated leadership ability with a diverse workforce

• Ability to work with community government leaders and business leaders

• Understanding how Sales meshes with Programming and Marketing to create an outstanding product

• Understanding of coordinated marketing campaigns, both traditional and Digital

• Able to navigate tech tools (Google, WideOrbit, Radio Traffic, RAB)

We offer a dynamic and rewarding work environment where you can make a real difference.

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

Civic Media is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

