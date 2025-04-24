What Media and Mindsets Inspire Radio’s Top Women?

Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women in Radio issue returns for its 26th year, honoring 75 powerhouse leaders driving the industry forward. From executives and entrepreneurs to programmers, sellers, and on-air talent, this year’s honorees reflect the depth and diversity of influence across radio.

In addition to sharing their career journeys, challenges, and the mentors who helped shape them, honorees opened up about the thought leaders, authors, and creators who inspire their own growth—and who they recommend to the next generation of women in radio.

Are there any influential women (speakers, authors, academics, hosts) whose content (audio, video, print) you follow and would recommend to other women who want to further their radio careers?

“On the business side, I’m watching Khartoon Weiss, who just took over North America sales at TikTok. After disruption at the platform, I’m interested in how she will reinvent. I love a good comeback story. Michelle Obama is doing a podcast with her brother Craig that I’m enjoying. She’s a global phenomenon that happens to be from Chicago, so I’m exploring if there are any content synergies locally.”

“Mel Robbins and Veronica Rueckert are standouts – smart, bold, and unapologetically real. But inspiration is everywhere in this industry. The women I admire most share one common thread: they’ve owned their voice, spoken their truth, and led with passion. That’s the formula. When you do that, growth – both personal and professional – inevitably follows.”

“Knowledge is power. I recommend The Influence Effect by Kathryn Heath, Mindset by Carol Dweck, and Grit by Angela Duckworth. Follow Dr. Brené Brown for leadership insights, and start each day with The Wall Street Journal – staying informed is essential for women aiming to grow and lead in radio.”

