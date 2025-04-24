Women To Watch: Jill Strada, iHeartMedia EVP of Programming

Jill Strada is a multi-award-winning music, media, and marketing executive with over 25 years of experience shaping radio brands in markets like New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, and Orlando. Most recently, she was promoted to Executive Vice President of Programming at iHeartMedia, where she oversees multiple radio formats for Atlanta, Boston, Hartford, New Haven, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati.

Her responsibilities include brand strategy, talent development, digital engagement, ratings performance, marketing strategy, and competitive analysis. She works with a group of Senior VPs of Programming, Program Directors, and On-Air Talent in all her markets, shaping each station’s positioning, music direction, and community presence.

“We’re not just content providers for our communities,” insists Strada. “ We shape culture. Whether it’s showing up for families during hard times, championing local causes, or spotlighting emerging artists, our stations serve as trusted voices.”

Strada says it takes ”Adaptability, authenticity, and hustle,” to be A+ talent in the industry these days. “You need to be more than a great on-air voice. You have to connect authentically with listeners, create engaging social content, understand brand partnerships, and be brand ambassadors – and not just for the radio station brand, but for your own brand and the brands you promote. Most importantly, you have to be consistent!”

“The biggest evolution in the business has been the shift from just ‘radio’ to full-on multi-platform content creation,” says Strada. “Talent are no longer just jocks, they’re influencers, sales people, content creators, and community leaders. Listener habits have changed dramatically too – people expect access to their favorite personalities and music on-demand, across multiple channels. Success today means being agile, data-savvy, and hyper-local.”

With Strada’s extensive experience, she’s achieved some major successes over the years. “Taking underdog stations to #1, building high-performing teams with great culture, coaching leaders who are helping to transform our industry, and talent who’ve gone on to national success,” she lists. “I’m also proud of creating compelling brand strategies that truly resonate and being a part of history for some legendary brands. But the most rewarding thing for me is still the impact I’ve been able to make on people – the community I’ve served, and the people I’ve helped develop in this industry.”

It hasn’t always been easy for Strada, “Navigating shifting audience behaviors, budget constraints, and talent burnout have been major hurdles over the years,” she says. “I’ve leaned into transparency, communication, and innovation – pivoting quickly when needed, keeping morale up, and finding new ways to win even when resources were tight. Leading with empathy and clarity has made all the difference.”

Speaking of resources (good or bad, depending on how you feel about it), Strada has done some exploring with AI for content repurposing, promo scripting, and meeting preparation. “If used wisely, AI can streamline operations and free up talent to focus on connection and creativity,” she says. But it is best used when it complements human insight, not when it replaces it. The heart of our business is still storytelling and community, and AI can support that if used intentionally, but cannot replace it.”

As for Strada’s Social Media Strategy, “It’s all about relevance and relatability,” she says. “I encourage talent to show up as their true selves and tap into what matters most to the audience right now.”

And what matters to Strada “Right now” is her focus on growing the markets and stations she serves. “Scaling influencer-style content strategies across our brands, developing new revenue streams, and investing in high-potential talent are my priorities. Personally, I’m doing my most important work – raising my 6-year-old son to be a kind, confident, and compassionate person. Balancing motherhood and leadership keeps me grounded and inspired. It’s the driving force behind everything I do.”

Follow Jill Strada on Instagram: @jillstrada and LinkedIn: Jill Strada