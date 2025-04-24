21 Years Later, Dave Wilson Resumes Morning Radio In Wichita

After five years at Audacy Wichita’s 103.7 KEYN, Dave Wilson has been named the Classic Hits station’s new morning show host. Wilson’s Wichita ties run deep, first joining sister station KNSS in 1989 and first co-hosting mornings at KTLI from 2001 until its sale to Educational Media Foundation in 2004.

His career has seen him hold titles ranging from Operations Manager and Program Director to News Director and Reporter, with his latest chapter starting Monday, April 28.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager Becky Domyan said, “With over three decades of experience in radio, Dave has consistently shown a commitment to enhancing the listeners’ experience and connecting with his local community. His passion, energy and dedication make him the perfect voice to start the day for Wichitans, and we’re excited to have him take the reins.”

Wilson added, “I have been extremely grateful to have had the chance to be on this iconic Wichita radio station for the past five years in various dayparts. Now, I am so excited to host KEYN mornings full-time and help our listeners start their day.”